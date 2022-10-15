Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Short Interest Down 24.3% in September

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 15th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of PFIE stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 million, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.90. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Profire Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Profire Energy

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 39.2% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 654,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 184,195 shares during the period. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Articles

