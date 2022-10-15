Profund Advisors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,477 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,921,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,070,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.20. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

