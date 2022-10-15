Profund Advisors LLC Has $7.17 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. SouthState Corp increased its position in Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% in the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.02. 13,697,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,530,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $182.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

