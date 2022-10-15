Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.14.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GOOG traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.18. 22,624,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,528,736. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.27 and a 52 week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

