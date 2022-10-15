Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,866 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,534,890,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,575,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,267,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.9 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,470,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,797. The firm has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

