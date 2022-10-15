Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,905,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REGN stock traded down $16.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $736.06. 879,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $666.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $647.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $761.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

