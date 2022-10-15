Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,081 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $263,000. Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $203,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 108.2% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 20,195 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 9.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 75,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,231,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,159. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.01 and its 200-day moving average is $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

