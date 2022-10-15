Profund Advisors LLC Sells 9,974 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,581,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,161,284. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $1,353,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,779,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $1,353,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,377,209 shares in the company, valued at $321,779,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,048 shares of company stock worth $93,645,982 in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

