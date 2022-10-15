ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,229,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 599,702 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $188,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.13.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.34. 7,470,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,386,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $135.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

