ProShare Advisors LLC Has $179.14 Million Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 857,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,414 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $179,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,194,761,000 after purchasing an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $185,328,000. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $115,020,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after buying an additional 217,538 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $18.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,264. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $275.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $308.24.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

