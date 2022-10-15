ProShare Advisors LLC Has $435.82 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,615,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,601 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.4% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of PepsiCo worth $435,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.5 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $170.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.55. The company has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

