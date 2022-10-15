ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 137,241 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,241 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $163,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 2.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.96. 4,143,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.11. The company has a market cap of $117.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

