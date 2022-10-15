ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 35,463 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $172,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,922 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,731,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $936,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.70. 892,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,358. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The company has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.09.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

