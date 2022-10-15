ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,120,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 24,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,227,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 13.3% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 9.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TQQQ opened at $17.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

