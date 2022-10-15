Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.23.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.56 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after buying an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.