PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE PHM opened at $37.58 on Tuesday. PulteGroup has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 25.0% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

