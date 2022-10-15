QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.24

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.24 and traded as low as $26.00. QNB shares last traded at $27.10, with a volume of 1,785 shares.

QNB Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.15%.

QNB Announces Dividend

About QNB

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. QNB’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

