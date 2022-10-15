QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the wireless technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%.

QUALCOMM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. QUALCOMM has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QUALCOMM to earn $11.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $104.66 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

