Quant (QNT) Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Quant has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $2.16 billion and $161.56 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $178.63 or 0.00936120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003153 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.40 or 0.27310733 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010667 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
