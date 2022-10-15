Quant (QNT) Trading 26.2% Higher Over Last Week

Quant (QNT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 26.2% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $152.63 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $182.01 or 0.00952109 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Quant
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
