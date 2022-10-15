QUASA One Day Trading Volume Hits $137,948.00 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $95.75 million and approximately $137,948.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,126.44 or 1.00013050 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001928 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00054798 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00057155 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00023139 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005181 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124855 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $139,033.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

