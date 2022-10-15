Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.89

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.89 and last traded at C$24.06, with a volume of 30355 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QBR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.25 to C$31.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Quebecor to a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 453.23, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.37.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

