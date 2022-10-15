Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Down 43.0% in September

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the September 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Quhuo Stock Down 1.5 %

QH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,668. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.11.

Quhuo Company Profile

Featured Stories

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

