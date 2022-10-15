QUINT (QUINT) Price Reaches $1.85

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00009717 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $333,201.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.89 or 0.27328915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010674 BTC.

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

