Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Short Interest Update

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300,000 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the September 15th total of 9,730,000 shares. Approximately 28.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Rackspace Technology to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

Rackspace Technology Stock Down 4.0 %

Rackspace Technology stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.80. 1,364,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,968. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $800.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.72 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Articles

