RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 213.7% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on RAVE. TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 30,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,310. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
