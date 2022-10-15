RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 213.7% from the September 15th total of 24,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RAVE. TheStreet raised shares of RAVE Restaurant Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RAVE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 30,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,310. RAVE Restaurant Group has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

RAVE Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 75.03% and a return on equity of 96.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.