Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.90.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Red Rock Resorts news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,490,000 after buying an additional 110,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,354,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,919,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,493,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,412,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,347,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.