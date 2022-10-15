Reef (REEF) Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.08 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. In the last week, Reef has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $128.08 million and $80.32 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00014236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.40 or 0.27310733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000756 BTC.

About Reef

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 20,284,447,738 coins and its circulating supply is 20,284,479,438 coins. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Reef is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

