Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a growth of 57.7% from the September 15th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of RELI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 88,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,296. Reliance Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Global Group news, CEO Ezra Beyman acquired 49,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,976.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 308,268 shares of company stock worth $275,524.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance Global Group

About Reliance Global Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Global Group by 28,373.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 156,906 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reliance Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Reliance Global Group, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, and employee benefits insurance products. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

