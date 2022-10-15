Revain 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $465,657.00 (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $62.66 million and $465,657.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revain has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000294 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27371767 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.
Revain Profile
REV is a token. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The Reddit community for Revain is https://reddit.com/r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The official website for Revain is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Revain
