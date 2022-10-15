Reviewing Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) & Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) and Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Kopin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Kopin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kopin and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kopin $45.67 million 2.07 -$13.43 million ($0.14) -7.21 Maxeon Solar Technologies $783.28 million 1.02 -$254.52 million ($7.03) -2.57

Risk and Volatility

Kopin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Kopin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxeon Solar Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Kopin has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kopin and Maxeon Solar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kopin 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maxeon Solar Technologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 30.68%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than Kopin.

Profitability

This table compares Kopin and Maxeon Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kopin -26.82% -31.51% -20.75% Maxeon Solar Technologies -31.64% -94.81% -26.52%

Summary

Kopin beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Singapore.

