RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,013,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 94,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 19,463 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.33. 4,964,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,102. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

