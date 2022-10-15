Robert W. Baird Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $240.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE V opened at $182.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 34,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 13.2% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.