Robert W. Baird Raises Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $55.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday. They set a sell rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $8.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 325,275 shares of company stock worth $7,382,589 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

