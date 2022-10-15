Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an underperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,236. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $22,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 412.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

