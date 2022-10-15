Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday. They issued an underweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,757,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,097,236. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.43 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The business had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 709,960 shares of company stock worth $30,377,942. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Wealth Management grew its stake in Roblox by 14.6% in the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 57.4% during the third quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 261,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,360,000 after buying an additional 95,225 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 55.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 28.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.