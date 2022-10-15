Rosenblatt Securities Raises Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $75.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CALX. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.90.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX stock opened at $57.62 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $291,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Calix by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Calix by 414.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 631,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after buying an additional 508,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Calix by 125.6% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 493,245 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.