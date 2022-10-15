Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €28.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1AGet Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €33.86 ($34.55) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €31.18 ($31.82) and a 52 week high of €48.55 ($49.54). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.27.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

