Safe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $146,588.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00026890 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $107.08 million and $146,588.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.35608722 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $116,707.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

