Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of SCHN stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 36.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,013,000 after purchasing an additional 404,669 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,855.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 161,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 153,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 52,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

