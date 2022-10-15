Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company.
Shares of SCHN stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
