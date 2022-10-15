Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Up 33.0% in September

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 720,400 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 541,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Scholastic news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 3,245 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 71,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCHL. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Scholastic by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Scholastic by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Scholastic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Scholastic by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 136,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,618. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81. Scholastic has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $514.40 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

