scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Short Interest Update

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the September 15th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

scPharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCPH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 338,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a market cap of $147.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.23. scPharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get scPharmaceuticals alerts:

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at scPharmaceuticals

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCPH shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other scPharmaceuticals news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 562,466 shares of scPharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $2,300,485.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,300.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 626,622 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,860 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On scPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $822,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 22,217 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

About scPharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for scPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for scPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.