Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth $60,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the second quarter worth $159,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Insider Activity

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading

