SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 215.0% in September

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SNES stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,728. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 1,170.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.28% of the company's stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

