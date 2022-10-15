SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Up 215.0% in September

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
SenesTech Price Performance
Shares of SNES stock remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,728. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.33.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 95.67% and a negative net margin of 1,170.87%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SenesTech will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SenesTech
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SenesTech (SNES)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.