Serum (SRM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.83 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 15th. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00003733 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a market cap of $89.44 million and approximately $12.83 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,249.96 or 0.27371767 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

