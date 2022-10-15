Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Update

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a growth of 165.7% from the September 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, JMP Securities upgraded Seven Hills Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 59,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SEVN traded up 0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 9.41. 11,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of 10.25. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of 9.11 and a 1 year high of 11.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

