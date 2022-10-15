Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Up 188.8% in September

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.5 days.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

Shares of SVTRF stock remained flat at $24.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates in two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

