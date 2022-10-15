Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF) Short Interest Up 188.8% in September

Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:SVTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 188.8% from the September 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 411.5 days.
Severn Trent Stock Performance
Shares of SVTRF stock remained flat at $24.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.16.
About Severn Trent
