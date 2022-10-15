Short Interest in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Drops By 31.6%

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCXA opened at $10.03 on Friday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $337,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

