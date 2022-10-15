Short Interest in AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Drops By 33.7%

AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AppSwarm Stock Performance

SWRM stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,073. AppSwarm has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

AppSwarm Company Profile

AppSwarm, Corp. develops mobile applications and technology. It operates through IAD Services and Media Play App Development divisions. The company provides IAD services which focuses on development and launching of software platforms and mobile apps for the business and consumer business sectors; and develops and publishes mobile-app products in gaming and entertainment, as well as in-house project development.

