Short Interest in AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Drops By 33.7%

AppSwarm, Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the September 15th total of 310,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,790,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AppSwarm Stock Performance
SWRM stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,323,073. AppSwarm has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.
AppSwarm Company Profile
