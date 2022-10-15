Short Interest in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expands By 73.1%

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the September 15th total of 389,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Stock Performance

NYSE BXSL traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.58. 434,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,130. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $38.32.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund ( NYSE:BXSL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.76 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 57.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

In related news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $2,233,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $1,254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

